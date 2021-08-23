Monday, August 23, 2021
DAX about to start trading – Asia’s stock market with significant profits – Bitcoin costs more than 50,000 US dollars again – GRENKE to sell stake in viafintech – Vossloh in focus | news

By Hasan Sheikh
At the beginning of the week, the mood on the German stock market should be very positive.

Of the DAX is expected in pre-market indications 0.7 percent higher at 15,920 points. He ended Friday trading 0.27 percent higher at 15,808.04 index points. Of the TecDAX is also expected to be higher: a 0.6 percent higher start at 3,899 points is forecast for him. On Friday it went 0.93 percent firmer at 3,877.66 meters.

At the beginning of the week, there are now positive specifications from the USA and Asia, which is why market observers expect that bargain hunters will be able to come to the market and take hold of it. On the economic side, sentiment data from the European and American industrial and service sectors can be expected today. Among other things, the preliminary estimates of the purchasing managers’ indices (PMI) from Germany, France, the Eurozone and submitted to Great Britain.

Click here for the complete index overview

On the European stock markets, profits are expected for Monday.

Of the EuroSTOXX 50 According to pre-market indications, it should start with a plus of 0.8 percent at 4,179 points. On Friday he started the weekend with a plus of 0.55 percent to 4,147.50 points.

Rising prices on Wall Street on Friday and in Asia on Monday should also have a positive effect on the European stock exchanges. On the corporate side, things have so far been quiet at the beginning of the week, which is why the economic data that have been announced from the euro zone are coming to the fore. For example, the market researchers from IHS Markit publish their company survey, from which they derive the purchasing manager indices.

Click here for the complete index overview




On the last trading day of the week, US investors were again more confident.

Of the Dow Jones went a little harder. In the further course he was able to expand his profits and then ended the trading day 0.65 percent firmer at 35,120.08 points. Also the NASDAQ Composite was slightly higher at the start of trading and then continued to gain. In the evening there were gains of 1.19 percent on 14,714.66 meters on the board.

Some concerns remained with US investors: The fear of the delta variant of the corona virus, plus the very relaxed one that is expected to end soon Monetary policy the Fed and Beijing’s restrictions on the Chinese economy. Despite these worries, the week ended in a conciliatory manner, as a generally very positive reporting season, which speaks for an economic recovery, is still in the back of the minds of investors. In addition, the alternatives to stocks are not very attractive, which is why price setbacks have recently been used more often as a starting point. In particular, some large, highly weighted technology stocks stabilized the US indices on Friday.

Click here for the complete index overview

At the start of the new week, the stock markets in Asia are increasing significantly.

The Japanese leading index Nikkei climbed 1.78 percent to 27,494.24 points by the end of trading.

In mainland China, the Shanghai composite around 8:50 a.m. our time increased by 1.45 percent to 3,478 units during the Hang Seng in Hong Kong posted a profit of 1.24 percent on 25,157 meters.

After the heavy losses of the previous week, a countermovement can now be seen, according to experts. The specifications from the USA are also helpful, where things also clearly improved before the weekend. However, concerns about the spread of the delta variant and the associated effects on the economic recovery remain.

Click here for the complete index overview


