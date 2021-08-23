Monday, August 23, 2021
Cute! Here J. Lo and Ben Affleck buss in front of his house

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) just can’t keep their hands off each other! A few months ago, the singer and the actor started the love comeback of the year: After the two separated in 2004 after two years of relationship and engagement, the two are now going together again. Since then they have been caught turtling again and again – now J.Lo and Ben spotted again as they kissed passionately!

Paparazzi presented the dream couple Ben House in Los Angeles off – on the recordings, the “Jenny from the Block” interpreter and the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” actor kissed lovingly. Although the assistant to the 52-year-olds partially cover the lovebirds, it is still clear how in love the two are still with each other.

Make that Ben and J.Lo clearly show each other with small or large gestures: Only a few days ago the beau visited his beloved on the film set of her new project and showed his partner his support.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in July 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles in August 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles in August 2021


