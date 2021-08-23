Crypto Market Report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. on Monday | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 50,226.38 US dollars. The previous day the rate was $ 49,331.17.

The Bitcoin Cash price rose to $ 685.87. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 672.40.

The Ethereum price is quoted with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,243.11.









The Litecoin course went up to $ 188.85. The price had been at $ 186.25 the day before.

The Ripple price was trading at $ 1.279 on Monday. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 1.227 US dollars.

The Cardano course has picked up compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.819. The price was yesterday at $ 2.707.

The Monero course has picked up. At noon, the Monero rose to $ 326.43 after trading at $ 306.37 the day before.

The IOTA rate fell to $ 1.141. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.169 US dollars.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Monday at 0.0314 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0307.

The Stellar course presents itself in the plus. This is currently trading at $ 0.3814. The day before, the rate had been $ 0.3731.

The NEM rate rises to $ 0.2097. The NEM exceeded the previous day’s level of 0.2046 US dollars.

The Dash price rose to $ 275.00. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 254.35.

The NEO price rose today to 56.66 US dollars, while it was traded at 55.68 dollars the previous day.

