Chris Hemsworth leads the way: 6 style lessons from the “Thor” star

Narrow ties get bad press. Sure, they were favorites of Pete Doherty, the “Twilight” cast and, well, anyone who worked in a bar around 2004, but so they are not bad at all. We love a power tie like the one Harry Styles wears, is seen on the Gucci catwalk, or is preferred by a younger George Clooney. But we can’t help but have a sacred place in our hearts for thinner versions, like Hemsworth’s tie here.

The designer to look at is the rock’n’roller Hedi Slimane. Whether during his appearance at Dior in 2002, during his time at Saint Laurent or in his current role as head of Celine – the narrow tie is an integral part of his mood board and thus also of our wardrobes. The skinny tie is a favorite with mods like the superstars from “The Jam” from Carnaby Street and gives your office attire a touch of rock star attitude in no time at all.

# 5 You can wear black and navy blue together

Chris Hemsworth in Hugo Boss at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 Getty Images

Just as we are often told to stay away from a skinny tie, many would say not to wear navy and black together. However, we show these people the middle finger and say that navy blue and black can be worn together. Especially when you do it as well as Hemsworth.









Pairing a navy blue suit with black patent leather shoes is one thing, but go a step further and complete the look with a midnight black scarf lapel. When big brands like Armani and Boss do this, you know it’s hot.

# 6 Invest in a decent watch

When Chris Hemsworth took a break from filming the next “Thor” movie earlier this year, he unveiled Audemars Piguet’s 41mm Royal Oak timepiece in 18k rose gold and navy blue, which would likely suit his character’s taste. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth: We want his watches immediately too)

The Royal Oak by AP was launched in 1972 and was the brainchild of influential watch designer Gérald Genta, who also worked for other luxury watch manufacturers such as IWC, Omega and Patek Philippe until his death. The Royal Oak is considered to be one of the first luxury sports watches in the world and was certainly the first stainless steel watch to be marketed as a luxury piece. Fittingly, the Shah of Iran, a luxury lover, was her very first customer.

