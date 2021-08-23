Cardano Up 10% – The Bulls Take Command Investing.com



Cardano up 10% – the cops take command



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.686599 on the Investing.com Index at 1:50 AM (23:50 GMT) on Sunday, up 10.29%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 22nd.

The recent upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 85.714629B or 4.08% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 79.060662B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.433672 on the downside and $ 2.686656 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 23.12%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.442773B or 7.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.8787 on the lower and $ 2.6867 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 0.00% off the record high, which was marked on August 22nd at $ 2.69 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 49,343.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.94% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it was up 0.68% to $ 3,246.38.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 927.709173B billion or 44.11% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 380.986036B billion or 18.12% of the total market capitalization.