Monday, August 23, 2021
Cameron Diaz: That’s why she ended her acting career

Cameron Diaz (48) celebrated huge success as an actress. In films like “Charlie’s Angels”, “The Mask” or “Die Schadenfreundinnnen”, she thrilled viewers all over the world. The blonde has been living in seclusion for several years with her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden (42), and their daughter. Since then, instead of the big screen, people have been changing diapers and making bottles. Now the Hollywood star has revealed why he was giving up his acting career.

On Kevin Hart’s (42) talk show “Hart to Heart” she spoke of her decision to quit acting: “When you do something at a really high level for a long time, you have to put a lot of other things in life behind it.” At 40, she would have started to understand that she basically wanted a simpler everyday life. She smiled: “I feel complete.” Now she would finally have time for all the things that she had missed before. This also includes getting to know her husband Benji. The two became parents for the first time in late 2019.

Cameron already emphasized in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents: “My family and being married is just the best thing in my life. It’s the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done in my life. “




