Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNewsBritney Spears and Sam: Ready for Wedding and Offspring?
News

Britney Spears and Sam: Ready for Wedding and Offspring?

By Arjun Sethi
0
27




Sam Asghari (27) is supposedly already planning the next step! In 2016, the personal trainer Britney Spears (39) met while filming her song “Slumber Party”. A little later, the two officially became a couple in 2017 – and have apparently been inseparable ever since. She was also supported by her boyfriend at the British hearing at the end of June. As an insider has now revealed, it should be pretty serious between the two: Sam is even said to have concrete plans for the future with the pop princess!

“He’s ready for marriage and children with Britney”the source chatted across the street People the end. The 39-year-old should also allegedly wish to grow old with the fitness coach. “She wants to take the next step and have a full life with him,” said the insider. So far, the couple have not disclosed such information – for fear of Britney’s father Jamie Spears (68) and the reactions of the public.

Allegedly, the mother of two sons has wanted to get pregnant again for years. That was what at least one ex-boyfriend of her said a few days after the hearing, who did not want to be named. “What she wants more than anything is to have a little girl”the ex-confessed. Due to the control of her sire, Britney was never able to fulfill this dream.




Sam Asghari, fitness coach
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in April 2018
Sam Asghari in California in August 2019


Previous articleModern Family on TV show
Next articleTake part in the movie trailer of “Reminiscene” with Hugh Jackman via DeepFake
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv