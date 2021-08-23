Britney Spears and Sam: Ready for Wedding and Offspring?

Sam Asghari (27) is supposedly already planning the next step! In 2016, the personal trainer Britney Spears (39) met while filming her song “Slumber Party”. A little later, the two officially became a couple in 2017 – and have apparently been inseparable ever since. She was also supported by her boyfriend at the British hearing at the end of June. As an insider has now revealed, it should be pretty serious between the two: Sam is even said to have concrete plans for the future with the pop princess!

“He’s ready for marriage and children with Britney”the source chatted across the street People the end. The 39-year-old should also allegedly wish to grow old with the fitness coach. “She wants to take the next step and have a full life with him,” said the insider. So far, the couple have not disclosed such information – for fear of Britney’s father Jamie Spears (68) and the reactions of the public.

Allegedly, the mother of two sons has wanted to get pregnant again for years. That was what at least one ex-boyfriend of her said a few days after the hearing, who did not want to be named. “What she wants more than anything is to have a little girl”the ex-confessed. Due to the control of her sire, Britney was never able to fulfill this dream.









Sam Asghari, fitness coach

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in April 2018

Sam Asghari in California in August 2019

437 Yeah sure! One day they will surely say yes to each other. 189 Well, I don’t think that will happen under Jamie’s tutelage …



