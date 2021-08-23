Briefly informed: Paint, AI software, Bitcoin, nanocapsules

Image processing veteran “Paint”

Microsoft is planning the rebirth of the graphics software Paint for Windows 11. The program, which has been available since the first Windows version, is to have, among other things, a dark mode in the redesign. Windows insiders should soon be able to get an idea of ​​the new paint version for themselves. In an 18-second tweet, Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, gave first insights into the new version of the graphics tool.

Monitoring of online exams

The University of Austin in the US state of Texas made extensive use of the Proctorio software package in the 2020/2021 academic year, which uses artificial intelligence to detect attempts at deception in online exams. After complaints from student groups, the university convened a committee to evaluate the situation. After consulting with students and faculty, this committee is now advising against the use of such software, reports The Register magazine. The committee cites the most important argument that the algorithms could come to incorrect evaluations through random external signals or through unnoticed prejudices.







Bitcoin course over $ 50,000

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin rose above the $ 50,000 mark on Monday for the first time since May. Most recently, a Bitcoin on the Bitstamp trading center cost $ 50,299, a good two percent more than the day before. A renewed upward trend is thus continuing after cryptocurrencies had experienced some drastic price drops in recent months. However, there is still a long way to go before Bitcoin’s record high of almost $ 64,900 in April.

DNA nanocapsules against viruses

Antibiotics – if one disregards resistance – help effectively against bacterial infections. Corresponding drugs against virus infections, however, are very rare. Elaborately developed vaccines are particularly helpful here – as is currently the case with SARS-CoV-2. Scientists working with Hendrik Dietz from the Technical University of Munich are now taking a new approach to combating viruses. They made tiny nanocapsules from genetic material molecules that were able to successfully capture and bind the first types of viruses. Technology Review reports.

