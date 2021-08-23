Bitcoin back on the moon course these are the price targets

Buckle everything up, Bitcoin is pumping again. Some are already predicting the six-digit figure this year. The opinion ECHO.

Now that the prices are rising again, the Bitcoin bulls have no holding back. @MASTERBTCLTC, after all, a Twitter account with over 25,000 followers, is talking about rates above 300,000 US dollars (USD).





Even if a price increase of 540 percent would be necessary to make this lunar prophecy come true: A little hopium has not harmed anyone.

There is still a lot going on

“Perspective Matters” – “It’s all a question of perspective” – is a well-known Bitcoin bon mot. This perspective makes it possible to actually move price forecasts from up to the mid six-digit range into the realm of the conceivable. Because measured by growth, a multiplication of the course would be quite normal. The linear view shows that BTC has not yet exhausted its potential in this halving cycle.

Speaking of perspective: market observers like to compare the spread of the world’s largest decentralized payment network with the adoption curve of the internet. Like users @TheMoonCarl on Twitter shows, Bitcoin is much faster.









According to the current status, BTC would probably already crack the one trillion users in 2025.

Peter Schiff would like to be a Bitcoin billionaire

One of the less bullish market watchers is Peter Schiff. The gold enthusiast and central bank critic has repeatedly attracted attention in the past with some outrageously pessimistic BTC price forecasts. In the last dip, for example, he had promised a drop in the price to USD 10,000 – which has not yet come true.

Now Schiff admits in the podcast with Natalie Brunell that he “regrets” not having invested in Bitcoin. After all, the investor heard about BTC for the first time in 2011, but did not consider an investment at the time. The fact that he would otherwise be a billionaire annoys the hard money lover.

Of course, I wish I had bought bitcoin when I first heard about it – that was a huge mistake. I could have put $ 100,000 in it. I could have been one of the Bitcoin billionaires by now because I obviously knew that early on. If I could go back in time, that’s one of the things I would do. Peter Schiff

In the opinion of the market commentator, however, BTC was not at all suitable as a means of payment. Referring to the bitcoin acceptance of the world’s largest movie theater chain, AMC, Schiff said that even bitcoins like Anthony Pompliano don’t believe the offer will meet with widespread acceptance.



