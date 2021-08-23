Billie Eilish, Drake, Adele, Cardi B, Ghost, Foo Fighters & Co. – these albums will change in 2021

fromJonas Erbas conclude

Countless top albums will be released again in 2021, including new records by Billie Eilish, Drake, Ghost, Cardi B, Foo Fighters and Adele.

Munich – for fans of pop *, rock *, metal * or hip-hop it will be 2021 a very special year: Superstars like exceptional talent Billie Eilish * (19), US rapper Cardi B (28) or R&B icon Drake (34) will most likely release new music – the list of the most anticipated albums is therefore particularly long this time. We take a first look at the hottest upcoming releases of the next twelve months and what is known about the release date, background and facts worth knowing about the albums so far, extratipp.com * reports.

With her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Pop singer Billie Eilish achieved international success in 2019 – the long-awaited successor to the record is due to be released in 2021 © Isabel Infantes / PA Wire / dpa / picture alliance

Pop singer Billie Eilish * put on in recent years a meteoric rise hin: No wonder that millions of fans around the world long for new music by 19-year-olds. The time has come in 2021: In December last year, the US musician revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, currently together with her brother and producer Finneas (23) a total of 16 new songs for their upcoming album to finish. “We worked on it and I love everyone [Song]“, Billie Eilish * explained to lifestyle magazine at the time.

When exactly the (so far) nameless successor to “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (2019) has not yet been announced by Billie Eilish *. However, fans of the pop singer recently discovered the first indications of new music by the 19-year-olds in an Instagram * post (extratipp.com reported *). We already know a lot more about rapper Drake’s sixth studio album. This will be titled “Certified Lover Boy” and will appear in matching media reports this January. The R&B star’s fans got the single “Laugh Now Cry Later” back in August a first foretaste of the new record.

2021 will be rocked hard: Ghost, Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper and other rock / metal albums planned

For friends of harder sounds, 2021 should be particularly interesting: So confirmed the Swedish metal band Ghost in a statement shared on December 30, 2020 via Facebook *, Instagram & Co. that they are “working hard” on “several big things for the coming year”. Frontman and main songwriter Tobias Forge (39) told Sweden Rock Magazine that he was planning to record the band’s fifth album in January. His American colleague Dave Grohl (52) and his band Foo Fighters are already one step further: Their album “Medicine at Midnight” will be in stores from February 5th, 2021. The record contains nine new songs, including the single “Shame Shame”, and has a playing time of around 36 minutes.

The release dates have also long been fixed for other big-name scenes: Shock rocker Alice Cooper (72) and the British metalcore band Architects will release their new albums (“Detroit Stories” or “For Those That Wish to Exist”) on February 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the rumor mill continues to simmer: There are isolated indications that new albums by Guns N ‘Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica * and Rammstein * will also be released in 2021. The reason: Many bands took advantage of the tour break forced by the coronavirus in 2020, to work on new music in the studio.









Cardi B and Adele want to take off with new albums – two of the most important artists in 2021?

Cardi B, who became the first female rapper ever to win a Grammy for the best rap album with her debut “Invasion of Privacy” (2018), announced her new album via Twitter in the summer of last year, following a request from a fan. “It is coming. It will also really hit “wrote the 28-year-old at the time. Since then, however, it has remained comparatively quiet: Neither the title nor the release date are known so far. The same applies to the British pop sensation Adele (32). Her last studio album “25” (2015) was already six years ago. That should now change: In the podcast of radio host Eddie Trunk (56) star drummer Matt Chamberlain (53) revealed, he was in the studio for the 32-year-old – and raved: “It was so powerful and emotional!”

It’s comin .Its going to hit too !!! https://t.co/j4LcflKph8 – iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2020

Which albums are already confirmed for 2021? A selection of the hottest records of the year

Artist Album title Release date Music genre Zayn Nobody is listening January 15, 2021 pop Accept Too Mean to Die January 29, 2021 Heavy metal Harakiri For The Sky Mære January 29, 2021 Black metal Madlib Sound ancestors January 29, 2021 Hip-hop / rap Foo fighters Medicine at Midnight February 5, 2021 skirt Slowthai Tyron February 5, 2021 Hip-hop / rap The Pretty Reckless Death by rock and roll February 12, 2021 Hard rock Escape The Fate Chemical Warfare February 19, 2021 Post-hardcore Alice Cooper Detroit Stories February 26, 2021 Hard rock Architects For Those That Wish to Exist February 26, 2021 Metalcore Bonnie Tyler The Best Is Yet to Come February 26, 2021 skirt NOFX Single album February 26, 2021 Punk rock Willie Nelson That’s life February 26, 2021 Country A day to remember You’re welcome March 5, 2021 Post-hardcore Kings of Leon When You See Yourself March 5, 2021 Alternative rock Lana Del Rey Chemtrails Over the Country Club March 19, 2021 pop Ringo Starr Zoom in March 19, 2021 skirt Sting Duets March 19, 2021 skirt Evanescence The Bitter Truth March 26, 2021 Alternative metal Glass vegas Godspeed April 2, 2021 Alternative rock Greta Van Fleet The Battle at Garden’s Gate April 16, 2021 Hard rock While she sleeps Sleeps Society April 16, 2021 Metalcore Tom Jones Surrounded by time April 23, 2021 Pop / R&B Weezer Van Weezer May 7, 2021 Alternative rock

