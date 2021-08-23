Billie Eilish, Drake, Adele, Cardi B, Ghost, Foo Fighters & Co. – these albums will change in 2021

Countless top albums will be released again in 2021, including new records by Billie Eilish, Drake, Ghost, Cardi B, Foo Fighters and Adele.
Munich – for fans of pop *, rock *, metal * or hip-hop it will be 2021 a very special year: Superstars like exceptional talent Billie Eilish * (19), US rapper Cardi B (28) or R&B icon Drake (34) will most likely release new music – the list of the most anticipated albums is therefore particularly long this time. We take a first look at the hottest upcoming releases of the next twelve months and what is known about the release date, background and facts worth knowing about the albums so far, extratipp.com * reports.
Pop singer Billie Eilish * put on in recent years a meteoric rise hin: No wonder that millions of fans around the world long for new music by 19-year-olds. The time has come in 2021: In December last year, the US musician revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, currently together with her brother and producer Finneas (23) a total of 16 new songs for their upcoming album to finish. “We worked on it and I love everyone [Song]“, Billie Eilish * explained to lifestyle magazine at the time.
When exactly the (so far) nameless successor to “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (2019) has not yet been announced by Billie Eilish *. However, fans of the pop singer recently discovered the first indications of new music by the 19-year-olds in an Instagram * post (extratipp.com reported *). We already know a lot more about rapper Drake’s sixth studio album. This will be titled “Certified Lover Boy” and will appear in matching media reports this January. The R&B star’s fans got the single “Laugh Now Cry Later” back in August a first foretaste of the new record.
2021 will be rocked hard: Ghost, Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper and other rock / metal albums planned
For friends of harder sounds, 2021 should be particularly interesting: So confirmed the Swedish metal band Ghost in a statement shared on December 30, 2020 via Facebook *, Instagram & Co. that they are “working hard” on “several big things for the coming year”. Frontman and main songwriter Tobias Forge (39) told Sweden Rock Magazine that he was planning to record the band’s fifth album in January. His American colleague Dave Grohl (52) and his band Foo Fighters are already one step further: Their album “Medicine at Midnight” will be in stores from February 5th, 2021. The record contains nine new songs, including the single “Shame Shame”, and has a playing time of around 36 minutes.
The release dates have also long been fixed for other big-name scenes: Shock rocker Alice Cooper (72) and the British metalcore band Architects will release their new albums (“Detroit Stories” or “For Those That Wish to Exist”) on February 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the rumor mill continues to simmer: There are isolated indications that new albums by Guns N ‘Roses, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica * and Rammstein * will also be released in 2021. The reason: Many bands took advantage of the tour break forced by the coronavirus in 2020, to work on new music in the studio.
Cardi B and Adele want to take off with new albums – two of the most important artists in 2021?
Cardi B, who became the first female rapper ever to win a Grammy for the best rap album with her debut “Invasion of Privacy” (2018), announced her new album via Twitter in the summer of last year, following a request from a fan. “It is coming. It will also really hit “wrote the 28-year-old at the time. Since then, however, it has remained comparatively quiet: Neither the title nor the release date are known so far. The same applies to the British pop sensation Adele (32). Her last studio album “25” (2015) was already six years ago. That should now change: In the podcast of radio host Eddie Trunk (56) star drummer Matt Chamberlain (53) revealed, he was in the studio for the 32-year-old – and raved: “It was so powerful and emotional!”
It’s comin .Its going to hit too !!! https://t.co/j4LcflKph8
– iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2020
Which albums are already confirmed for 2021? A selection of the hottest records of the year
|Artist
|Album title
|Release date
|Music genre
|Zayn
|Nobody is listening
|January 15, 2021
|pop
|Accept
|Too Mean to Die
|January 29, 2021
|Heavy metal
|Harakiri For The Sky
|Mære
|January 29, 2021
|Black metal
|Madlib
|Sound ancestors
|January 29, 2021
|Hip-hop / rap
|Foo fighters
|Medicine at Midnight
|February 5, 2021
|skirt
|Slowthai
|Tyron
|February 5, 2021
|Hip-hop / rap
|The Pretty Reckless
|Death by rock and roll
|February 12, 2021
|Hard rock
|Escape The Fate
|Chemical Warfare
|February 19, 2021
|Post-hardcore
|Alice Cooper
|Detroit Stories
|February 26, 2021
|Hard rock
|Architects
|For Those That Wish to Exist
|February 26, 2021
|Metalcore
|Bonnie Tyler
|The Best Is Yet to Come
|February 26, 2021
|skirt
|NOFX
|Single album
|February 26, 2021
|Punk rock
|Willie Nelson
|That’s life
|February 26, 2021
|Country
|A day to remember
|You’re welcome
|March 5, 2021
|Post-hardcore
|Kings of Leon
|When You See Yourself
|March 5, 2021
|Alternative rock
|Lana Del Rey
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|March 19, 2021
|pop
|Ringo Starr
|Zoom in
|March 19, 2021
|skirt
|Sting
|Duets
|March 19, 2021
|skirt
|Evanescence
|The Bitter Truth
|March 26, 2021
|Alternative metal
|Glass vegas
|Godspeed
|April 2, 2021
|Alternative rock
|Greta Van Fleet
|The Battle at Garden’s Gate
|April 16, 2021
|Hard rock
|While she sleeps
|Sleeps Society
|April 16, 2021
|Metalcore
|Tom Jones
|Surrounded by time
|April 23, 2021
|Pop / R&B
|Weezer
|Van Weezer
|May 7, 2021
|Alternative rock
Now at extratipp.com: Great news and exciting stories from the world of music
Music fan? The latest news about Die Ärzte *, Michael Jackson * or AC / DC * and many other musicians can be found here *.
* extratipp.com is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.
List of rubric lists: © Lora Olive / Marcelo Sayao / Matt Sayles / Chris Pizzello / Sebastian Kahnert / PA Wire / AP / Invison / dpa / picture alliance