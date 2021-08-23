Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNewsAustralian actor: Chris Hemsworth celebrates 38th birthday
News

Australian actor: Chris Hemsworth celebrates 38th birthday

By Sonia Gupta
0
38




Australian actor
Chris Hemsworth celebrates 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth

The gods saga film “Thor: Love and Thunder” starring Chris Hemsworth is slated for cinemas in 2022. Photo: Mick Tsikas / AAP / dpa

© dpa-infocom GmbH

The Australian has been married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky since 2010. He got a very special surprise from his three children for his birthday.




“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth was surprised on his 38th birthday with a homemade cake creation by his three children.

The Australian star wrote on Instagram that he devoured 75 percent of this great sugar cake. He also posted several photos of the cake decorated with blue icing and colorful sprinkles, which is crowned by a surfer figure on a wave.

Daughter India Rose (9) and the seven-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha can also be seen in a photo. He had an “epic” day with his family, writes Hemsworth, who was 38 years old. Since 2010 he has been married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (45, “Fast & Furious 8”). He recently finished filming “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The gods saga film with Hemsworth as the god of thunder is due to hit theaters in 2022.

dpa

#Subjects


Previous articleSelena Gomez is unrecognizable
Next articleThe most unusual celebrity baby names: Cosmo, Gravity and Pilot Inspektor are still to be topped
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv