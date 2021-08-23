Australian actor: Chris Hemsworth celebrates 38th birthday

The Australian has been married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky since 2010. He got a very special surprise from his three children for his birthday.







“Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth was surprised on his 38th birthday with a homemade cake creation by his three children.

The Australian star wrote on Instagram that he devoured 75 percent of this great sugar cake. He also posted several photos of the cake decorated with blue icing and colorful sprinkles, which is crowned by a surfer figure on a wave.

Daughter India Rose (9) and the seven-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha can also be seen in a photo. He had an “epic” day with his family, writes Hemsworth, who was 38 years old. Since 2010 he has been married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (45, “Fast & Furious 8”). He recently finished filming “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The gods saga film with Hemsworth as the god of thunder is due to hit theaters in 2022.

dpa