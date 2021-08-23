Monday, August 23, 2021
Attacked in the club: Brody Jenner kicked a man

By Arjun Sethi
This party evening went differently than planned for Brody Jenner (38). The reality star’s family is currently making headlines with rumors of babies: Apparently, his younger half-sister Kylie (24) is pregnant again and is expecting her second child with Travis Scott (29). Brody, on the other hand, is now causing a stir with completely different news: He was attacked by a strange man in a night club and had to defend himself!

As TMZ reported the 38-year-old was involved in a fight in Las Vegas on Friday night. An unknown man attacked the TV star without warning and put him in a headlock. Together with his friends and security, the son of Caitlyn Jenner (71) defended himself against his attacker, who then fell to the ground. Brody then stepped on the stranger before the two could be separated. No one was arrested after security had managed to get the situation under control.

Presumably celebrated Brody his birthday that evening. The TV celebrity turned 38 on Saturday. In its Instagram-Story he had previously addressed to all night clubs and wrote: “Thank you for making my birthday so special.” Has become one of the events during the party night Brody not yet expressed.




Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in Santa Monica in August 2019
Brody Jenner in April 2020
Brody Jenner at the premiere of “The Hills: New Beginnings” 2019 in Los Angeles


