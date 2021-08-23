Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Insider reveals: What it really looks like in their marriage









Ashton Kutcher (41) and Mila Kunis (36) are without question one of Hollywood’s absolute dream couples. After the two had played a couple for eight years in the cult series “The Wild Seventies” (1998-2006), they found each other in 2011 in real life. The actors have been married for four years, their kids Wyatt Isabelle (4) and Dimitri Portwood (2) make the family perfect. But despite the beautiful appearance, rumors keep coming up that the Kutcher-Kunis house would be in dire straits. The marriage of the two is said to have been about to end. When they appeared together, the couple made a clear statement. See for yourself in the video above.

Marriage crisis? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! Recently, Ashton and Mila even commented on the speculation themselves for the first time – and showed a lot of humor. With a funny Instagram video they poked fun at the headline of the US magazine “InTouch”. “Babe, what happened, what’s going on?” Kutcher asks his sweetheart, who is sitting next to him in the car. “It’s over between the two of us,” Milas replies while holding the cover of the magazine up to the camera on her cell phone. “I felt overwhelmed by you. And by the way: I took the children with me, ”she reveals to her husband, who reacts with mock horror.







An insider has now also confirmed to the American "People" magazine that everything is going well with the Hollywood couple. "Mila and Ashton have very full lives. They love being parents and sharing this responsible task with one another. They keep their children on their toes and it can be stressful at times, but they are both so firmly anchored in their relationship that it only welded them together even more, "reports the source and emphasizes again:" They are very happy ! "