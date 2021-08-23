Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis & Co .: “The Wild Seventies” Stars Today

Lived with the comedy series started in 1998 “The wild seventies” back on. The decade was told from the perspective of a group of bored youngsters who grew up in a fictional suburb of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Their preferred meeting place is the basement of Eric Forman’s parents (Topher Grace). For Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and others, the sitcom recorded in front of an audience on a stage became a career springboard.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

imago images Ashton Kutcher has been doing well since The Roaring Seventies. The sitcom’s womanizer has already withdrawn in the last few seasons to make more films. Here are some examples: “Dude, where’s my car?” (2000), “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003), “Butterfly Effect” (2004), “Love Vegas” (2008), “Valentine’s Day” (2010), “Happy New Year” (2011) and “Jobs” (2013 ). From 2011 to 2015 he played in the cult series “Two and a Half Men”, where he stepped in after Charlie Sheen was kicked out. Since 2016 he can be seen with “The Wild Seventies” co-star Danny Masterson on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch”. In his private life, Kutcher has been in a relationship with his then series friend Mila Kunis since 2012. The two have two children together: daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

dpa picture alliance Mila Kunis made herself older for the role in “The Wild Seventies”. Kunis became famous in the role of Jackie Burkhart. She had only disappeared by giving the wrong age at the casting. She was only 14 then and just hit it for a couple of years. In the Oscar-worthy masterpiece “Black Swan” (2010), Kunis played the easy-going competitor as the leading actress Natalie Portman. In the same year she shot “The Book of Eli” and “Date Night – Gangster for One Night”. The more recent films include “Bad Moms” (2017), the sequel “Bad Moms 2” (2017) and “Bad Spies” (2018), an entertaining joke about two friends who are caught up in an espionage affair.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

dpa picture alliance Topher Grace played the nerd Eric on “The Wild Seventies”. Most of the time, the clique hung out in the basement of the good-natured nerd Eric. After the sitcom, the continuation of which he could well imagine, Topher Grace had his first leading role in the comedy “Reine Chefsache” (2004).





In his further career, Grace took on other sides. For example in “Spider-Man 3” (2007), where Venom was Peter Parker’s opponent. In “American Ultra” (2015) he played an agent who wants to liquidate a sleeper (Jesse Eisenberg) and his girlfriend Phoebe (Kristen Stewart). Grace had other roles in “War Machine” (2017), “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) and in “Breakthrough – Back to Life” (2019). The actor has been married to Ashley Hinshaw since 2016 and has a daughter since 2017.

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

dpa picture alliance Laura Prepon is the star of the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black”. Eric Froman’s long-time friend Donna was played by Laura Prepon. She also had her breakthrough with “The Wild Seventies”. Unlike her colleagues, she remained largely loyal to the series genre. Since 2013 she has played Alex Vause, a convicted drug smuggler, in the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black”. Prepon is married to fellow actor Ben Foster, both are parents of one daughter.

Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde

dpa picture alliance Danny Masterson’s acting career came to a standstill in 2017. As Eric’s best friend, Hyde was accepted into the Fomans. In contrast to his colleagues, Hyde actor Danny Masterson was in the film business even before “The Wild Seventies”. And also unlike the others, the sitcom didn’t push his career. Only with the Netflix series “The Ranch” he was able to take off again, but was later written off the show for rape allegations. Since then it has become quiet about the actor.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez