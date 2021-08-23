Anne Hathaway wants to encourage her children with horror shockers

Anne Hathaway has never been seen like this. In her new film, she embodies a head witch who hates children. But she wants to prove something to her own children with the film, as she explains to t-online.

In “The Devil Wears Prada” or “Suddenly Princess”, Anne Hathaway liked to play the lovely girl next door. With “Les Misérables” or “The Dark Knight Rises”, however, the 37-year-old showed a completely new image of herself. In her latest flick “Witches witches”, viewers experience the Oscar winner differently again. So different, in fact, that you can hardly recognize them at first glance.

Anne Hathaway: In the new film “Witches witches” she plays a mean head witch. (Source: “Hexen hexen” / Warner Bros. Pictures)

The film is about witches who hate children and turn them into something else, especially mice. Together, three bewitched children and a grandmother stand up against the evil forces. Anne Hathaway, who is a mother of two herself, plays the great head witch in “Witches witches”. Embodying evil felt “pretty good” for her, as she reveals in an interview with t-online. And there is a very special reason for that.

“If nobody stands up against evil, it spreads”

“I want to encourage children and show them: Yes, there is something very scary that scares you a hell of a lot,” Hathaway suddenly begins to explain very seriously. She wants to show that evil cannot be so scary, but rather ridiculous. “Maybe the best you can do is get up and laugh at evil,” she said.

She enjoyed depicting a figure who is utterly nasty, to convey to the smallest among us how to defend themselves despite fear: "I wanted to show them something: If nobody stands up against evil, it spreads and always will Bader and Bader. Bad people will be as bad as they can until someone stands up to them and shows courage."









“I want my children to take this message with them”

It gave her pleasure to put herself in the shoes of a real villain. She even screamed when she saw her mask. But above the fun there is a message to their own offspring: the message to have courage and to stand above evil. “I want my children to take this message with them.”

Anne Hathaway: She had a lot of fun playing the great head witch. (Source: “Hexen hexen” / Warner Bor. Pictures)

Children’s book classics from 1983 served as a template

In 1983 the children’s book “Hexen hexen” (in the original: “The Witches”) was published and has been enchanting entire generations since then. The film industry also worked on the subject matter of the British writer Roald Dahl in the early 1990s.

Anjelica Huston: She played the role of Miss Eva in the first film adaptation in 1990. (Source: imago images / Mary Evans)

Back then, Anjelica Huston was playing the role of the bad guys and she was damn good at it. She was the great head witch, Miss Eva. Her figure in front of the screen did not only frighten children. Today, around 30 years later, Hollywood has also become aware of the story.

The dream factory sticks pretty close to the children’s book with “Hexen hexen”, but brings in small changes here and there. The main child role in the literary model is an Englishman with Norwegian ancestors. In the film, the boy comes from Alabama, just like his grandmother, who is played by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.