Anne Hathaway talks about her second date with husband Adam

Usually, Anne Hathaway (37) does not reveal much about her private life. Although it is known that she is married to Adam Shulman (39) and has two children with him, she usually does not share any further details from her everyday family life. All the more surprising now is an interview in which the actress speaks openly about her second date with her husband – and this appointment actually took place with a very famous friend.

Anne recently appeared on Drew Barrymore’s (45) TV show. And maybe the mother of two is suddenly so talkative because she has been very good friends with the hostess for years. The two women even know each other so well that Anne Adam shortly after getting to know each other Drews Halloween party took. “Your Halloween party was our second date”, the Oscar winner remembers in conversation with her friend and holds a snapshot together in the camera as proof. “How crazy is that ?!” it bursts out Drew out.

A few years later – Anne and Adam celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary at the end of September – they are still absolute Halloween fans. The family would like to celebrate again this year. “Jonathan loves everything about the ‘Cars’ movies, so he becomes Lightning McQueen and Adam becomes Doc Hudson. And Jack, who is eleven months old, climbs everything so he’ll be a monkey and I’ll be carrying him all the time so I’ll be the tree, “jokes Anne and reveals her costumes for this year.









Anne Hathaway in Park City in January 2020

Drew Barrymore, actress

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, 2018

