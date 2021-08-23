Monday, August 23, 2021
Anne Hathaway shocks with scary photos from the film set

By Arjun Sethi
October 19, 2020 – 9:53 p.m. clock

Anne Hathaway turns into a witch

Is Halloween coming earlier this year? If you look at Anne Hathaway’s (37) latest Instagram snapshot, you might think so. The Oscar winner shows her almost 30 million followers her “resting witch face”. With her scary selfie, the 37-year-old remembers the filming of the remake of “Witches witches”. The remake of the classic film comes on October 29th. in German cinemas.

“I can’t wait to see the film with my kids!”

In the photo, the actress shows herself with a vampy look and a gruesome “Joker” smile. To the delight of their fans, who shower Anne with compliments. One user describes her as “Queen Anne”, while a family man is already looking forward to the next film evening: “I can hardly wait to see the film with my children!” Anne’s followers are already clear: Nobody can embody the role of the head witch Miss Eva Ernst as well as she.




Remake after 30 years

“Hexen hexen” is the remake of the children’s fantasy novel “The Witches” (1983) by the British writer Ronald Dahl and directed by Robert Zemeckis (68). In the horror comedy, an orphan boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) moves to the country to live with his loving grandmother (Octavia Spencer) in the late 1960s. However, the two get into a witch meeting, to which the diabolical leader (Anne Hathaway) has invited. Her plan: turn all children into mice.

In the video: Anne Hathaway has become a mom again – first family photo for four


CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

