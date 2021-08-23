Anna Kendrick likes to play the “break clown”

Anna Kendrick is one of those Hollywood actresses who loves to dance at many weddings. The 31-year-old American sings, dances, and will be releasing her first volume of essays this year – and has no intention of discontinuing any of her many activities anytime soon.

“I like it when people don’t know exactly how to assess me,” Kendrick said in an interview with the news agency spot on news. And she actually covers a wide spectrum in her film roles. From Thursday the actress known for the comedy “Pitch Perfect” can be seen in the thriller “The Accountant” alongside Ben Affleck (44).

She also likes to be the “break clown”

In the film, she plays an accountant who quickly realizes that there are inconsistencies in the financial figures of her company. Affleck – who also plays an accountant – is called in to support. “Ben plays a guy who’s not very good with other people,” explains Kendrick.









“Our scenes together are like a slightly strange dance between two people who can’t and have to deal with each other,” says Kendrick. And at the same time makes it clear that, in spite of her comedic roots in the film, she “definitely won’t be the break clown”. Even if she basically had nothing against such a role.

“Cool” or “uncool” doesn’t matter

“I like to be the break clown, but in this movie it’s Ben who gets more laughs than I do. He’s just way too charismatic and really fun to watch at work,” Kendrick tells spot on news.

When asked about the secret of her own high-flyer career in Hollywood, the actress just shrugs her shoulders: “I don’t worry about whether my films are cool or hip. I’m happy to have gained a foothold in this business. Because alone that is extremely difficult. “

spot on news