Monday, August 23, 2021
Angelina Jolie breaks Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

By Sonia Gupta
Angelina Jolie (46) has created an Instagram account! In the meantime, almost everything of standing and name can be found on the popular online service. It is more the celebrities who have not yet acquired an Instagram account that stand out. In October 2019, Jennifer Aniston (52) suddenly joined the world of beautiful pictures and videos. Within five hours, the actress was followed by a million followers and more and more followed. However, her record now surpassed Angelina: After just 24 hours, she was able to gain an incredible five million followers!

So has Angelina Jennifers previous record broken. But the reason for that Instagram-The filmmaker’s entry is a serious one: With her first post, the “Salt” actress drew attention to the situation of the people in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. “Right now, people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate through social media. That’s why I’m on Instagram to share their stories […] to share”the Hollywood star explained.

Apparently it will Angelina So use the platform less for private purposes, but rather to talk about your work as a special ambassador and development aid. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (46) also uses Instagram to draw attention to more serious topics and current affairs. For example, he shares articles on the topics of environmental and climate protection on his channel.




Angelina Jolie at the 2018 Critcs’ Choice Awards
Angelina Jolie in Kabul, Afghanistan
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
