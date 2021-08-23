Monday, August 23, 2021
Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt celebrates a stage win in the custody dispute

By Arjun Sethi
panorama Quarrel over children

Brad Pitt celebrates stage win in the custody dispute with Angelina Jolie

| Reading time: 3 minutes

At the beginning of the divorce proceedings, Jolie had requested that the children live with her more than half the time. Pitt wanted joint custody

At the beginning of the divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie had requested that the children live with her more than half the time. Brad Pitt wanted joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been divorced since 2019. But the dispute over custody of the children continues: Now the actor can book a preliminary success for himself.

E.in US judge ruled in favor of the 57-year-old actor in the custody battle of the former Hollywood dream couple Angela Jolie and Brad Pitt. The California judge made the “preliminary ruling” that the custody agreement for the couple’s six children must be changed at Pitt’s request, according to court documents from Pitt’s attorneys, which the AFP news agency was able to see.

The two US actors have been fighting for custody of the three biological and three adopted children for years. In 2018 they announced an amicable settlement that is now apparently obsolete. According to US media, Pitt wants joint custody of the children, while Jolie wants sole custody.

Targeted alienation from the father

Targeted alienation from the father

45-year-old Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage and a long relationship. Earlier, an argument broke out on board a private plane between the two actors and their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was accused of attacking their then 15-year-old son. Investigations by, among others, the Federal Police FBI were discontinued without a report against Pitt. The court record states that the judge found that Jolie’s testimony “was not credible in many important areas.”

Sharp criticism of judges

The US actress had severely criticized the responsible judge John Ouderkirk in the proceedings. Jolie accused Ouderkirk of not allowing their children to speak for themselves before issuing a preliminary judgment in the proceedings. “Judge Ouderkirk has denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial,” said her application to the Court of Appeal in California, which was received on Monday. If the verdict stays the same, she will appeal, Jolie said. Pitt’s attorneys countered that Jolie’s appeals would only harm the children.

The judge in charge had “conducted an extensive procedure in a thorough, fair manner in the past six months,” it said. “The existing custody arrangement between the parties must be changed in accordance with Mr. Pitt’s motion in the best interests of the children,” said the lawyers.

Ouderkirk should alone decide on custody of the children. The couple had appointed the private US judge themselves after the separation to protect their privacy.

You don't always have to agree, but criticism has to be learned

But now the Hollywood actress is apparently struggling with her choice, as reported by the Guardian. She has the feeling that Ouderkirk prefers the other side, and according to Jolie there is an “inappropriate business relationship” between Ouderkirk and a lawyer from Pitt.

Three of the couple’s six children are at least 14 and affected by custody. These are 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh. The eldest son Maddox is 19. The two twins Vivienne and Knox are twelve.

Jolie and Pitt have been divorced since 2019. What custody is currently like is unclear as the court seals most of the documents. At the beginning of the divorce proceedings, Jolie had requested that the children live with her more than half the time. Pitt wanted joint custody.

++ subject to a fee ++ € 100 print / online ++ Brad Pitt - Avant-première du film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" au Odeon Leicester Square à Londres, le 30 juillet 2019. London, UNITED KINGDOM - People attend the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" Film premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 30th 2019.


