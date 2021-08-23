Amber Heard attorney: “Depp’s efforts are a desperate attempt to distract”

Heard’s attorney now commented Elaine Bredehoft on the Causa, which is a report by the British Daily Mail got rolling. Accordingly, the tabloids have letters that are supposed to prove that Heard has so far only given 100,000 dollars. In a statement to the industry magazine Deadline the lawyer said that Heard would make the donation to the American civil rights organization ACLU and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital has not yet fully forgiven because it is currently facing financial problems due to the ongoing legal battle with Depp.

She was not inactive. “Amber has already been responsible for a seven-figure donation and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her promise. Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, forcing her to pay millions of To spend dollars defending Mr Depp’s false allegations against them, “Bredehoft continued. In the current reports she locates the missing donation transfers calculus: “Depp’s efforts to spread stories in the media criticizing Amber for not completing all of the donations another desperate attempt to divert attention from the court’s findings regarding allegations of domestic violence and abusethe lawyer told Deadline.









Hatchet not buried

Depp had against the publisher of the British Bouelvard newspaper The Sun sued over an article claiming he had his Heard physically abused. He lost the trial, and the Hollywood star’s appeal against his defeat was ultimately also rejected. “I see no serious prospect of success in the grounds for the objection,” said the judge responsible at the High Court in November last year, according to reports in the British media.

The actress had testified that she was scared to death douchebag had: he often yelled at her, kicked her and even choked her. The accused had in turn alleged that his ex-wife was violent herself. His lawyer ended up calling Heard a “compulsive liar”. It was completely undisputed in the process: douchebag repeatedly suffered from drug and alcohol addiction. He himself admitted that too.

Depp’s attorney then criticized the court for only relying on the statements of Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard abandoned and ignored counter-evidence from police, medics and other witnesses.

The celebrity trial had attracted worldwide attention in the summer of 2020. For weeks, Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) and his ex-wife (“Zombieland”), 23 years his junior, painted the picture of a deeply destructive relationship. The judgment of the judges also has significant consequences for Depp’s career: the actor announced his withdrawal from the film series “Fantastic Beasts” at the beginning of November, the Warner Bros. studio had asked him to do so beforehand.