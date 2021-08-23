Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in August / September 2021

The new releases in the Prime range August 23, 2021 at 3:56 pm New films and series on Amazon Prime Video: In August / September 2021, the streaming service will deliver numerous dramas, gripping thrillers and colorful music films.

On August 23, 2021 you can look forward to the thriller “15:17 to Paris”, in which three Americans prevent a terrorist attack near Paris.

The fantasy film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” starts on August 24th, 2021. In it, poor boy Charlie wins a tour of the eccentric Willy Wonka’s factory.

The comedy “Ted 2” is waiting for you on August 25th, 2021. In the film, teddy bear Ted tries to prove in court that he is human.

Amazon Prime Video has in August and September 2021 some new series and film highlights to offer. In August the comedy series “Kevin Can F ** K Himself” Season 1 is waiting for you, in which a sitcom housewife wants to leave her annoying life behind. Season 4 of the lawyer series “Goliath” starts in September.

Film fans can experience the drama “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” and the “Batman” series with Christian Bale in August. In September you can look forward to the musical film “Cinderella” and the thriller “The Voyeurs”. All Prime new releases as well as the new titles to buy and rent can be found below.









New series on Amazon Prime Video – new releases August and September 2021



New on Amazon Prime Video: Movies in August and September 2021



