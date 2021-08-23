After Amber scandal: Johnny Depp “boycotted by Hollywood”

Johnny Depp (58) feels that he has been treated unfairly! The actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) had publicly argued violently in recent years. The blonde had repeatedly accused the curse of the Caribbean star of domestic violence – in addition, a court ruled that the tabloid press may continue to dub him a “woman thug”. This judgment was given for Johnny had far-reaching professional consequences, as he thinks!

The Sun had Johnny referred to as a “woman beater” – he had sued against this, but without success. That destroyed his career, as he is now opposite The Sunday Times claimed. He is “boycotted by Hollywood” – as an actor who has been in an “unpleasant and chaotic” situation in recent years. The reason for this claim was that his latest film “Minamata” could already be released in Ireland and Great Britain – but there is no release date in the USA.

But also had before Johnny the consequences for the public mud fight with his ex have to experience first hand. The 58-year-old had embodied the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the film series “Fantastic Beasts” – but he had lost this role last year.









Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, 2011

Actress Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp in September 2020

