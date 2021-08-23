Accident at Jenner in Bavaria – man from the USA falls more than a hundred meters and dies

It is an accident that cost someone his life: A 73-year-old man from the USA had a fatal accident on an excursion on the Jenner in Bavaria.

Schoenau upon Kings sea – It is a momentous one accident who cost someone his life: A 73-year-old man from the USA is on an excursion with a tour group at Jenner in Bavaria to be killed in an accident.

A 73-year-old man from the USA had a fatal accident on a trip with a tour group on Jenner in Bavaria. (Symbol picture) © 123RF / cppzoe



As the police announced on Sunday, the accident occurred the afternoon of the previous day at around 2.30 p.m. after the group had finished the ascent with the Jennerbahn and then made their way to the summit on foot.









A few meters below the summit cross, the 73-year-old suddenly lost his balance and fell backwards for reasons that were still unknown, according to the officials. He fell over very steep, partly rock-strewn terrain around 110 meters.

An eyewitness, who is a man from Hamburg, reacted immediately, climbed down over difficult terrain to the victim and reached him after a few minutes.

Accident A13

Wrong driver on A13 in the direction of Dresden: 31-year-old collides with several cars

After the young helper made an emergency call, he immediately began resuscitation.

Despite all his efforts, he could no longer save the man’s life, who died from his serious injuries.