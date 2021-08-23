Monday, August 23, 2021
Accident at Jenner in Bavaria – man from the USA falls more than a hundred meters and dies

It is an accident that cost someone his life: A 73-year-old man from the USA had a fatal accident on an excursion on the Jenner in Bavaria.

As the police announced on Sunday, the accident occurred the afternoon of the previous day at around 2.30 p.m. after the group had finished the ascent with the Jennerbahn and then made their way to the summit on foot.




A few meters below the summit cross, the 73-year-old suddenly lost his balance and fell backwards for reasons that were still unknown, according to the officials. He fell over very steep, partly rock-strewn terrain around 110 meters.

An eyewitness, who is a man from Hamburg, reacted immediately, climbed down over difficult terrain to the victim and reached him after a few minutes.

After the young helper made an emergency call, he immediately began resuscitation.

Despite all his efforts, he could no longer save the man’s life, who died from his serious injuries.

A police guide and a mountain guard were able to rescue the body of the downed climber with the help of a police helicopter that had been requested. The shocked tour group was looked after by a crisis intervention team.


