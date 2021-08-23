25 Years of Mission Impossible: What You May Not Know About It

In “Phantom Protocol” he climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, and in Rogue Nation he was buckled to the side of a military aircraft and flew at 300 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 1,800 meters. While filming for Fallout, he jumped too far from a building in London and broke his ankle. He finished the scene limping, but filming was paused for three months after that.

Fun facts

Tom Cruise loved the old TV series and convinced Paramount to adapt it for a film franchise. That’s why he’s been a producer right from the start. The series actors Peter Graves, Jon Voight and Martin Landau were anything but happy about the films because some of their characters were changed a lot and many of them didn’t appear at all.

Juliette Binoche and Rachel McAdams turned down offers for roles, which then from Emmanuelle Béart and Michelle Monaghan were taken over. Even Ian McKellen said no and was in MI2 by Anthony Hopkins replaced. Even Scarlett Johansson, Ricky Gervais and Kenneth Branagh weren’t interested.

Apple paid the highest amount to date for product placement – $ 15 million – to bring their computers into the picture.









Tom Cruise met his third wife Katie Holmes when auditioning for the part that went to Michelle Monaghan. She got a roll and money, and Holmes got an engagement ring.

preview

MI7 and MI8 are currently being rotated one after the other. Number 7 should have come to the cinema last spring, which Covid prevented. While filming in London, Cruise freaked out when a few crew members failed to adhere to the pandemic guidelines and didn’t wear masks. The cellphone video of his endless outbreak made the rounds on social media.

Next to Rebecca Ferguson play too Hailey Atwell, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby. Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg are once again an integral part of the latest film. The dead characters created by Alec Baldwin and Henry Cavill were played, experience a resurrection in the form of flashbacks.

So far it has been filmed in Venice, Rome, the Norwegian fjords, Abu Dhabi and London. Allegedly MI7 will get the additional title “Libra” and contain the three biggest stunts so far by Cruise, who is now 58. Nothing is known about the plot, because everyone involved signed under the threat of expulsion that they had to keep the story a secret. Apart from fan parodies, there is still no trailer.