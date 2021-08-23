2. Pregnancy: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner are set to become parents again

After the US couple was able to hide Stormi Webster’s pregnancy, fans firmly believe that Kylie is expecting a second child.

Surprise!

Kylie Jenner retired from the public eye in mid-2017 and has not appeared in any subsequent episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. Instead, it was rumored that she fell in love with Travis Scott and that the rapper impregnated her just weeks after they met. And apparently this was not a rumor: On February 1, 2018, the youngest member of the Kardashian Jenner clan gave birth to their daughter Stormi Webster. The girl bears the surname of her successful rapping father Travis Scott – real Jacques Berman Webster II.

“I apologize for leaving you in the dark amid all the rumors. I know that you are used to having you with me on every adventure. But my pregnancy was something I didn’t want to share with the whole world. I knew for myself that I had to prepare for this lifelong role. […] I knew that my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I decided to take this path – for the sake of little life and our happiness, ”Kylie wrote on Instagram at the time and then thanked her family:“ Me appreciate that my friends and family helped me keep this special moment as private as possible. […] My beautiful and healthy daughter was born on February 1st and I almost couldn’t wait to share this blessing with you. I have never felt so much love and happiness as I do now. I could be bursting with joy! Thanks for your understanding.”









A life for Stormi

Stormi is now 3.5 years old and her parents are very proud. Travis himself published photos with his daughter from time to time and told GQ: “Stormi is like a battery. I gained tremendous energy through them. She showed me so many things that I didn’t get. I only noticed a lot in life when my daughter was born. Fatherhood is the most impressive thing that has ever happened to me. For real.”

The rapper added, “Watching your own daughter get a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world. I also regained a lot of passion for other areas in my life. I enjoy completely new things that I could hardly be enthusiastic about in the past. […] It comes with time, you can’t have everything right away. “

Baby number 2?

After Stormi was born, it appears that Kylie and Travis have drifted apart. But the separation did not last long, instead they stood together again on the red carpet at a gala in June 2021 and had their daughter with them.

But why suddenly the change of heart and the shared photos on the net? Fans are sure the couple would be expecting a second child soon. At least that was captured in a video by TikTok newcomer Caroline. The clip, which featured evidence of the second pregnancy, was viewed nearly five million times in just a few days. In prank, she spoke about the fact that Kylie celebrated her 24th birthday on August 10, 2021 and was not seen in a single new photo. Instead, her friends and family members only showed up at the party and posted clips of the painting class, the drinks, the food and themselves …

TMZ also spoke to the car and reported about an insider who is said to have confirmed the second pregnancy. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have not yet responded to the rumors.