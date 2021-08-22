You have to know that about Alexandra Daddario · KINO.de

The big figureheads of the recently launched action comedy “Baywatch” are undoubtedly Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, but of course the female beach beauties cannot be missing in the theatrical version. Alexandra Daddario should be known to most viewers among the heiresses of Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, although many may ask: Where from? This is exactly the question we want to answer here.

Alexandra Daddario and Dwayne Johnson team up again in “Baywatch”. © Paramount

In the film adaptation of “Baywatch” we get to know Alexandra Daddario in the role of the lifeguard Summer Quinn, who was played by Nicole Eggert in the TV template “Baywatch – The Lifeguards of Malibu”. At this point we leave open what Quinn and her colleagues can expect and whether she can fight off the advances of Matt Brody (Zac Efron) and prefer to turn to Miss Daddario personally.

At the beginning of her career, the now 31-year-old American was able to get hold of smaller roles in TV series such as “The Sopranos” or “Law & Order”, but a larger audience should not have noticed her until 2010. In the film adaptation of the popular fantasy novel series “Percy Jackson: Thieves in Olympus” she played Annabeth and she also performed this part in 2013 in the sequel “Percy Jackson: The Bane of the Cyclops”.

Between crime and catastrophe: Alexandra Daddario proves her versatility

Alexandra Daddario was also seen in the Nicholas Sparks film “The Choice – Until the Last Day”. © Senator / Universum Film

Shortly before, however, she had radically expanded her portfolio and Alexandra Daddario could be seen in the horror slasher “Texas Chainsaw 3D”. The following year she took a detour into the crime genre and landed a highly acclaimed supporting role in the first season of the acclaimed series “True Detective”. In the cinema she then made a name for herself at the side of her current “Baywatch” partner Dwayne Johnson when she had to run for her life in the literal blockbuster “San Andreas”.

For the follow-up to the disaster film, “San Andreas 2”, she will return as Blake Gaines, but when the time comes, it remains open for the time being. Fans of Alexandra Daddario don’t need to worry, because the actress currently has some projects in the works, which is why we will probably see a lot of her in the future.