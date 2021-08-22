You can buy this hotel with Bitcoin (BTC)

David Widmann wants to sell the hotel “Schwarzes Ross” – but only against Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and ADA.

Digital gold versus concrete gold. Entrepreneur David Widmann, hotel owner in the third generation, wants to sell a historic building near Dresden for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or Cardano (ADA).

The hotel “Schwarzes Ross” has been in the family since 1991 – grandfather Walter Hüglin bought the building shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall “in order to take it with him [seiner] Experience to advance the reconstruction ”, Widmann told BTC-ECHO. However, the entrepreneur is not aiming for a hotelier career, so the Black Horse is now for sale.

The owner expresses his motivation for only wanting to sell the hotel in exchange for crypto currencies as follows:

I want to sell the hotel to someone I am convinced can successfully transform it into the digital age. Who would be better suited here than someone who dealt with digitization early on and the potential [kennt] which it entails for hotels?





David Widmann

In addition to BTC, ETH and ADA are also accepted

Of course, this raises the question of whether Widmann’s limitation to BTC, ETH and ADA doesn’t scare off potential investors. The entrepreneur sees it differently, he wants someone with a digital affinity.

I know I don’t have to start with potential buyers from Adam and Eve. But I have someone who not only understands digital transformation, but lives it,

Widmann writes by email.

Real estate for sale against Bitcoin is the exception rather than the rule. This is not least due to the fact that Hodler are reluctant to spend their hard-earned Satoshis – especially in the bull market. But Widmann is convinced that someone will be found for whom a transaction with BTC is the more convenient option.

The advantage is obvious […] there are many people who have become rich with cryptocurrencies and no longer need to exchange them for fiat. Of course, topics such as the current negative interest rates on fiat accounts with higher deposits and the speed of transferring larger amounts of money are clear advantages with crypto currencies over traditional transfers.

In the end, however, Bitcoin acceptance is primarily beneficial for the seller. After all, once confirmed by the blockchain, payments cannot be reversed.

It remains to be seen whether Widmann can still facilitate a nouveau riche crypto disciple by the 40 BTC that the Black Horse is supposed to cost.