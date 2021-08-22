“Who is happy with their body?”

US singer Billie Eilish doesn’t want to worry about her appearance all the time.
“It is such a loss when you always try hard to look good,” said the 19-year-old in an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian”. “There is such a loss of joy and freedom in your body.” On her new album “Happier Than Ever” she wanted to address, among other things, the social pressure on young women.
“I see people online who look like I’ve never looked before,” she said. “And immediately I think, oh my god, how do they look like?” Although she knows this industry and how such photos are taken, she still feels bad when she sees such pictures, also because she is not happy with her body herself. “But who is that?” Added the 19-year-old.
In the interview, Billie Eilish also spoke about how difficult it is for her when unfavorable photos of performances or paparazzi pictures of her are discussed on the Internet. “We just need bodies to survive. It’s ridiculous that we should even think about bodies like that.”
Billie Eilish, full name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O “Connell, stormed the charts at the age of 17. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Wide trousers became her trademark and justified this with not wanting to let her body be taken over by others. In May of this year, she surprised her fans with a “Vogue” cover photo in which she was in a corsage and trench coat, and broke with it the public image of oneself.