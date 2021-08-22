“Who is happy with their body?”

US singer Billie Eilish doesn’t want to worry about her appearance all the time.

“It is such a loss when you always try hard to look good,” said the 19-year-old in an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian”. “There is such a loss of joy and freedom in your body.” On her new album “Happier Than Ever” she wanted to address, among other things, the social pressure on young women.

“I see people online who look like I’ve never looked before,” she said. “And immediately I think, oh my god, how do they look like?” Although she knows this industry and how such photos are taken, she still feels bad when she sees such pictures, also because she is not happy with her body herself. “But who is that?” Added the 19-year-old.







In the interview, Billie Eilish also spoke about how difficult it is for her when unfavorable photos of performances or paparazzi pictures of her are discussed on the Internet. “We just need bodies to survive. It’s ridiculous that we should even think about bodies like that.”