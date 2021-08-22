The secret behind the “Lose You To Love Me” music video

Selena Gomez is back with new music after four years. What many don’t know: your music video too “Lose You To Love Me” decides on her remaining videos.



Selena Gomez was quiet for four years. That’s how long fans had to endure without new music from Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend. Fortunately, that changed a few hours ago. Sel released her new single “Lose You To Love Me”, which she had already announced on Instagram in the past few days. In addition to the song in which she obviously sings about her failed relationship with Justin, there was also an atmospheric black and white video. This differs from the rest of their music videos, and that’s not just because of the lack of color.

The inspiration for her new song

Selena Gomez revealed that the music video was shot from start to finish on an iPhone – she has never done this before. A secret that she only reveals on her Instagram account. So the focus should be on the singer, who seems to be settling accounts with an old love in the song “Lose You To Love Me”. In the music video we only see the singer, who is sitting facing the camera and who seems to be experiencing a mix of different feelings. Sometimes she looks angry, then sad and then again she laughs. “This song was inspired by a lot of things that have happened in my life since my last album was released,” she explains, hoping that this song will give her fans hope that they can emerge stronger from difficult times.