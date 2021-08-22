That’s how much Anne Hathaway suffered while filming “The Devil Wears Prada”

Andy, the character from The Devil Wears Prada, is the quintessential American college graduate. She is ambitious, wants to become a serious journalist and finally takes her first steps with a fashion magazine. But not just any one. In “Runway” she first has to prove herself as the assistant to the – well, difficult – editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. An arduous climb up the corporate ladder ensues while their relationship goes down the drain. A closer look at the circumstances allows us to compare the private life of Anne Hathaway with that of the film character “Andy”. Because at this point there seemed to be parallels to the film.

Meryl Streep never left her role

While Andy was humiliated by her boss Miranda, there was apparently little niceness between the actresses on the film set. In order to be able to play the character in the best possible way, Meryl Streep never left her role. “She pulled me to the side and said, ‘Listen, I think you’re perfect, I’m so happy we’re working together, but this is the last time I’ll say something nice to you’ – and it was like that also, “said Anne Hathaway about Meryl Streep in a TV interview.









Anne Hathaway had to lose weight for the role

While “Emily” was preparing for her trip to Paris on starvation diets in the film, Anne Hathaway was no different at the time. Before filming began, she was advised to gain 10 kilos. The actress claims to have lost weight due to an operation. “But after the fittings it turned out: The cotoure didn’t fit. So I had to take it off again. And yes, there were tears,” the actress told People magazine in 2006.

Little support from her boyfriend

As in the movie, Anne Hathaway received little support from her former boyfriend. At that time, the now 37-year-old was with Raffaello Follieri, who caused a stir with a fraud scandal. In June 2008, Follieri was arrested in New York. He pleaded guilty and went to prison for four and a half years. As the director David Frankel revealed in a TV interview, Anne is said to have suffered in the relationship: “He didn’t want her to work, especially at night.” The actress would have tried to ignore her boyfriend and did a good job. Who would have thought that fiction and reality could be so close together …