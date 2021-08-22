Still mourning Paxton

The acclaimed actor died in February 2017, aged 61, after suffering a stroke days after surgery. And the 35-year-old actress – who played Bill’s (Bill Hendrickson) daughter Sarah on the HBO drama show – has revealed that she got emotional when she stumbled upon some images of the late star in her photo collection.

She captioned a snapshot on the set on Instagram: “Bill and me. Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve taken over the years has mostly been fun, but every now and then I find one that brings me to my knees. I was lucky enough to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so many times while playing his daughter in Big Love. He was wonderful and loved so deeply and I miss him. “

The two were on the show together between 2006 and 2011. After hearing the news of the Titanic star’s death, Amanda called Bill a “father figure”. She said at the time, “He was an amazing and supportive father figure to me in my early career. Incredibly inspired and full of life, he made you feel like anything was possible. It’s a terrible loss.”