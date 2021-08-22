Stage win: Britney Spears wins in court | Current world | DW

Pop star Britney Spears will be represented by Mathew Rosengart, who previously worked with clients such as Sean Penn, Keanu Reeves and Steven Spielberg. The decision was made by a judge in Los Angeles, thereby complying with the 39-year-old’s declared wish. The new lawyer will now, according to Spears’ wishes, “quickly and aggressively” to depose her father Jamie as guardian.

Spears, who had already raised allegations against her family, carers and lawyers three weeks ago in an emotional speech, spoke up again by telephone in the court and again attacked her 68-year-old father heavily. She wants to sue him for abuse of guardianship, said the singer according to US media reports. She was threatened and was very afraid of her father. In places the pop star broke out in sobs.

Spears feels taken advantage of

In June, Spears had called for an end to guardianship over her person and finances in a hearing. She feels that her family and managers have taken advantage of her. She is controlled by everyone and cannot determine her own life, explained the singer of hits like “Oops! … I Did It Again” or “Baby One More Time”.

Mathew Rosengart is the new lawyer for pop star Britney Spears







After Spears had mentally collapsed due to professional and personal problems, a court had given her father guardianship in 2008. At first he managed his famous daughter’s assets and private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. Spears’ net worth is estimated at $ 60 million.

Many celebrities support Britney

Mathew Rosengart went straight to the point at the hearing. If Jamie Spears really loved his daughter, he would step down as guardian today, the new attorney said. It is to be expected that Rosengart will now quickly file an application for termination of guardianship.

Lots of celebrities and fans have sided with the singer on social media. Hundreds of supporters took to the streets in Los Angeles, Washington, London and other cities, calling for their freedom with chants and posters.

Spears thanked her “great” fans on Twitter and Instagram for their support. Things are looking up with a new lawyer. “I am grateful and consider myself happy,” she wrote of a short video, on horseback and cycling in a meadow.

nob / qu (dpa, afp)