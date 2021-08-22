Rogue Hunter FSK: Extremely brutal action film with Megan Fox

Released 02/24/2021 12:12 PM

After being out of the picture for years, it is now back on the screens. Transformers star Megan Fox is again in the lead role in an action film. This time it’s much more brutal.









The action film Rogue Hunter will soon be released on DVD, Blu-ray and in stream. It focuses on Megan Fox as a tough mercenary who is supposed to save the daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists. The rescue succeeds, but the leader of the terrorists thwarted the escape of the elite troops and began to hunt them down. The mercenaries find shelter on an abandoned farm and hide from their pursuers. But the farm was once a breeding ground for lions and the animals are still there. Unfortunately for the troops, they have to deal with a particularly bloodthirsty specimen. In addition to human opponents, Megan Fox also expects animal resistance this time.

After thinking about shortening the German version of “Rogue Hunter”, it now appears unabridged. For this, the FSK has distributed an age rating from 18 years. So fans of die-hard action have every reason to be happy. Because “Rogue Hunter” should be a very special action adventure.

So if you want to see Megan Fox as an ice-cold killer, you should order or buy the DVD “Rogue Hunter” from March 5, 2021. On Amazon Prime Video, the film is also available for an additional charge and can be streamed directly. It will be some time before the film is included in the Prime Video subscription one day. So if you really want to see the film soon, you should invest some money and see this as a replacement for the cinema.