Sunday, August 22, 2021
Pokémon 25: The Album is out this fall with songs by Katy Perry, J Balvin, Post Malone and more

By Arjun Sethi
The Pokémon Company announced that this fall Pokémon 25: The album with songs by Katy Perry, J Balvin, Post Malone and other artists. The album will be released by the Universal Music Group and will contain a total of 14 songs. It is part of this year’s celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon-Line.

The announcement came after Post Malone’s livestream concert that aired tonight. Afterwards it was also announced that concerts with Katy Perry and the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin and other international artists are planned.




Post Malone played a selection of his most famous songs, including the cover of Only wanna be with you found the one with the theme of Teak City Pokémon Gold and Silver was remixed.

The musical events are only part of what the Pokémon Company is planning for the anniversary. This week were with Pokémon Radiant Diamond & Luminous Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus new games for Nintendo Switch have been announced. Also appears in April New Pokémon Snap, a sequel to the Nintendo 64 game in which you go on a photo safari.

