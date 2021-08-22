One of the best and one of the most disappointing series of the year

Who wouldn’t want to sip a banana and date power smoothie under the supervision of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman before the next Lomi Lomi Nui massage? The new series Nine Perfect Strangers combines this tempting wellness prospect with – here you should take a breath in preparation – mystery thriller, psycho-drama, horror series, rich satire and buddy comedy.

The impressive star cast around Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy and Samara Weaving cannot save the undecided series on Amazon Prime, which is even more noticeable due to the unfortunate timing. Because Nine Perfect Strangers starts shortly after The White Lotus, one of the best series of the year – which also revolves around rich people in the wellness hell.

Now on Amazon: Nicole Kidman as the mysterious wellness goddess



The initial idea builds the ideal launch pad for a drama in which famous faces verbally attack each other. The result is one of the most disappointing series of the year.

Check out the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman:

Nine Perfect Strangers – S01 Trailer (German) HD

Nicole Kidman plays the mysterious Masha, whose secluded wellness oasis Tranquillum House uses word of mouth to attract the kind of person who would rather book an Ayurveda treatment than talk about their problems. Masha’s wellness concept goes even deeper. Maybe too deep.

The nine perfect strangers who arrive at the beginning of the series were not chosen randomly in this composition. Masha works like a cook, Tranquillum House is her mixer and the guests are the ingredients. In the best case scenario, the result is the perfect mix so that everyone involved strengthens each other. However, fear hovers over Nine Perfect Strangers, one ingredient could overwhelm the other, or even switch it off.

On the script cutting board, among others, Melissa McCarthy as a writer in a career crisis, Bobby Cannavale as a drug addict ex-athlete, Michael Shannon and Grace Van Patten as a traumatized couple, Samara Weaving as an influencer, Luke Evans on a mysterious mission and Regina Halls in a very good mood Full time mom. It’s a fantastic cast, which makes the overall experience of Nine Perfect Strangers all the more murky.

Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon suffers from her nine perfect strangers

The nine strangers could all be the main characters in their own quality drama series, which is the series’s biggest obstacle Big Little Lies and The Undoing creator David E. Kelley device. The adaptation of a novel by Liane Moriarty finds a surprisingly uniform tone despite the many genre elements, but overall the superficiality prevails. Which sounds ironic in view of the people in its center.









© Hulu Nine Perfect Strangers appears in the US on Hulu

Due to their caricature-like nature, the characters quickly get on the nerves, their conflicts seem as if they had been picked up from other, better series. Nine Perfect Strangers looks like a Medley of quality series from the last 20 years. As soon as you recognize the melody and want to hum along, the next one is touched on. Or, to stick to the culinary jargon: The ingredients of Nine Perfect Strangers shine, but the blender is a dry, gray pulp.

Sky is running a series that dwarfs Nine Perfect Strangers

How dry the porridge is, is striking in a direct comparison with The White Lotus. The new HBO series by Enlightened creator Mike White has just ended in the USA and is running on Sky in this country. Here, too, we accompany people with serious complexes to a beautiful refuge, this time in Hawaii. Here, too, there is a mystery hanging over everything that attracts the tension (one character will be dead at the end of the six episodes. But which one?).

Check out the trailer for The White Lotus:

The White Lotus – S01 Trailer (English) HD

Only The White Lotus does not rest on the star faces (including Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario). Supported by Cristobal Tapia de Veers (Utopia) beguilingly unpleasant score, Mike White’s scripts unfold a complex confrontation with the Ask what money and status make of people and their relationships.

The ensemble ranges from lonely older women to unequally wealthy young married couples to teenagers. They are enthroned with hers woken Look over the rest of the world and yet stumble into traps of racism and classism as easily as their oh-so-backward parents.

The White Lotus masterfully balances between satirical humor and sincere empathy for their characters. The series makes the behavior of its heroes understandable within, without approving them; she asks difficult questions about colonial heritage, but shies away from simple answers. In other words, The White Lotus has everything Nine Perfect Strangers lacks.

The first three of a total of eight episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are now available on Amazon Prime. The White Lotus is streaming in Germany on Sky Ticket.

