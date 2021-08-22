Now they show us their love nest

US actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game Photo: Michael Nelson / epa / dpa

“We could have broken because of it.” Five years ago, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to plan and build their dream home themselves. The celebrity couple is now presenting the result in the new edition of “Architectural Digest” and revealing how much work and humor the couple has put into it.









According to Kunis, she and her husband always agreed on one point: “We didn’t want a palace, we wanted a cozy home.” They bought a three-acre farm on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Then they used templates from the online forum “Pinterest” to design how they would like the new house to be.

Kutcher: “When we compared the plans, we saw that our digital blueprints were 90 percent made from the same templates. We both wanted our house to look like a barn. A mix of rustic old and modern interiors. ”The A-Listers were able to engage the well-known interior designer Vicky Charles for their major project, who had made a name for itself as the designer of the exclusive Soho House chain.

Probably the most striking piece in the sustainable barn house is a 3 ½ meter long crystal chandelier, which stands out from the rural style of the rest of the decoration. Kunis: “We thought it was funny to have this opulent thing hanging in the barn. With that we make a little fun of our property ourselves. “