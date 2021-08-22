New hit for Ryan Reynolds? How is “Free Guy” doing in America? – News – OutNow

One of the most popular Hollywood stars is Ryan Reynolds. Can “Deadpool” also attract the masses to the cinema again with his new film? Or is some blind old man stealing the show from him?

With Free guy The latest comedy starring Ryan Reynolds started not only here this weekend, but also in the USA. And not bad at all, because with a grossing of almost 29 million dollars (worldwide one is already at 50 million) the top position of the US cinema charts could easily be achieved.

The biggest competition was the thriller Don’t Breathe 2which comes to a result of a little over 10 million dollars in the USA. predecessor Don’t breathe made over $ 26 million on the first weekend in 2016 …

Still makes a very good trap, however Jungle Cruise, which also holds a place at the top of the charts in its third week of play. The comedy with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson picks up another nine million in the third week of play and stands at over $ 150 million worldwide. So it’s no wonder that the hard-working Johnson would like to plan a sequel as soon as possible.

Respect is the story of soul legend Aretha Franklin, portrayed in this biopic by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson. Stars like Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans and Tate Donovan support them in this, and together they can look forward to grossing a little over eight million dollars. Are you already looking at the Oscar?

The Suicide Squad falls significantly behind in the second week of the game and "only" picks up $ 7.7 million. Worldwide, the DC spectacle stands at almost $ 120 million. However, there would still have to be some money in order to be able to speak of a profitable film.









Hugh Jackman will be back on screen next week and will go with you Reminiscence hunting for dollars. With Paw Patrol: The Movie there is something for the smaller viewers while Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Maggie Q. in The Protege tackle more serious issues.

