Netflix shows “Red Sparrow”: Jennifer Lawrence on nude scenes and body double – TV

The body of a woman as a weapon – that shows the thriller “Red Sparrow”.

The story of a Russian sex spy hit cinemas in 2018, and at the beginning of January 2021, streaming giant Netflix added the sinful flick to its program. And millions of users are coming back – or for the first time – to enjoy this art of seduction.

High time to reveal facts and secrets about “Red Sparrow”.





Acting darling Jennifer Lawrence has her first nude scenes in “Red Sparrow” Photo: Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP



With YOU in the lead role: Jennifer Lawrence (30, “Hunger Games”).

▶ ︎ She sensationally mimes the prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet, who is broken and blackmailed. She becomes a sexual super spy to expose a US mole in the Russian secret service. She is trained in a secret institution that creates murderous sex machines.

As a sex espionage chameleon, Lawrence is supposed to crack a CIA agent with her body in order to expose the traitor. Jennifer not only gives everything for this – she also shows everything!

Five secrets of the Russian sex spy

► The shooting of the nude scenes

For “Red Sparrow”, Jennifer Lawrence pushes her limits. Shows herself completely naked in front of the camera. Can be seen bare-breasted and with bare bottom on the cinema screen, while her face shows no movement.

Lawrence 2018 to BILD: “I made a conscious choice for hard nudity. I play a victim. A body weapon that defeats all others with its head. “





Lawrence as the seductively dangerous spy Dominika EgorovaPhoto: 20th Century Fox



Your biggest concern? Applied to the nipples. Lawrence revealed to talker Ellen DeGeneres that she was afraid her nipples would look “too big”. And that she even snapped at crew people while filming because they heated the set too much.

► This nudity helped over a scandal

In 2014, various celebrity nude pictures were stolen and leaked, and she was also a victim of this hacker attack. The nude scenes “Red Sparrow” helped Jennifer Lawrence to get rid of her own insecurities.





The Oscar winner was the victim of a hacker attack in 2014Photo: AFP via Getty Images



Lawrence 2018 on “Variety”: “The insecurity and fear of being judged for being naked … what I went through … should determine decisions I will make for the rest of my life? This film changed my point of view. And I didn’t even realize how important it was to change that mentality until the film was finished. “









► Reaching out to the Ex

The director is Francis Lawrence, to whom Jennifer Lawrence has a close connection: both worked together during the “Hunger Games” films.





Jennifer with director Francis Lawrence (2nd from right) at the “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2” premiere 2015 in BerlinPhoto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress



Francis is said to have had Jennifer in mind as a “Red Sparrow” spy long before filming began. For him, only she was supposedly the perfect cast and he gave her a free hand in the artistic design of her role.

This choice – that she could have changed or rejected nude scenes, among other things – led, according to JLaw, to the fact that she finally agreed to everything.

► Real nudity, but a ballerina as a double leg

For the splinter-fiber nude scenes, Lawrence did not allow himself to be doubled, for some of the dancing he did. Even if your role only dances for around six (!) Minutes in the film.

Kurt Froman, ex-member of the New York City Ballet, formed Natalie Portman for “Black Swan” and also helped Jennifer learn the ballerina movements. Three months, five times a week, four hours of tough training each time.

But of course it takes more than these few months to become a ballerina. That’s why a double was used – for Lawrence’s legs. They don’t belong to her in the dance scene, but to ballerina Isabella Boylston (34) from the American Ballet Theater.

► Promo as a single, today she is a wife

In 2018 Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence gave the interviews for the film as a single, said to BILD: “I need honesty, sincerity, authenticity, I can endure every asshole, if it’s only straightforward and not wrong.”

Today the Princess of Hollywood found this honest prince: art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. Both married in Rhode Island in 2019, keeping their personal lives private and keeping their noses out of Hollywood gossip as much as possible.





He makes her shine: Jennifer had a crush on her Cooke Maroney at the end of 2019Photo: JD Images / REX



By the way, to what percentage he is possibly an “ass” remains her little sweet secret.