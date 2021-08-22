Netflix and Apple fight over Jennifer Lawrence’s new film

Jennifer Lawrence has made herself rare on the big screen. Your last film to date is “Dark Phoenix” – and hardly any of those involved (and hardly any viewer) have positive memories of it.









Editor’s recommendation

Now there are two new productions with Lawrence in the starting blocks. One is “Don’t Look Up”, in which the actress has to pass a cracker cast. There are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. The other is a biopic by The Young Pope director Paolo Sorrentino.

Jennifer Lawrence as Sue Mengers: Hollywood Agent Biopic

It plays the Oscar winner Sue Mengers, a famous Hollywood agent who discovered numerous talents for the cinema, especially in the 60s and 70s, or placed stars in big films that exactly matched her profile. Now the streaming providers Netflix and Apple are fighting bitterly for the biopic and are offering millions for it.

In the bidding battle, according to “Variety”, a sum of up to 95 million US dollars is said to have been called in the meantime. A large part of the sum could go to Lawrence and Sorrentino – much more than the studios provide for self-financed productions that are primarily tied to ticket sales.

Editor’s recommendation

The bill for Apple and Netflix could work out despite the high sum: Insiders speculate that the still untitled film about a forgotten designer behind the scenes of the dream factory could become an Oscar winner. Netflix and Co. seem to be looking forward to nothing more than a golden boy for the “best film”.