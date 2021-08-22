“My heart”: Ariana Grande shares couple pics with a fiancé

Ariana Grande (27) is totally in love! In the spring of last year, the world star announced his relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. A few months later, the two lovebirds made their engagement official in December. The couple regularly lets fans share their happiness in love online. With a sugar-sweet contribution, Ari showed again that she has apparently found her great happiness.

On their Instagram-Account, the singer now shared a few snapshots in love with her chosen one. On the recordings, the two seem satisfied and seem to enjoy the togetherness very much. And of course a smooch photo was a must! Dalton kisses the 27-year-old on the cheek. “My heart. My person. Thank you for just being you”Ari raved about her partner under the mail.

But not only the fans of the singer seem to be blown away by the couple’s post. You can also find some reactions from your colleagues below the article. Of the “Victorious“-Star Daniella Monet wrote for example: “I love to see how in love you are.” The “Zoey 101“Actress Victoria Justice (28) and singer Jessie J (33) also expressed their enthusiasm and posted several hearts.









Ariana Grande, musician

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande on Instagram, 2020

80 So cute! The two seem totally familiar. 23 So-so. The two of them post photos together from time to time.



