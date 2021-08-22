MTV Europe Music Awards for Camila Cabello and “Havana”

D.he American singer Camila Cabello won the MTV Europe Music Awards with her hit “Havana”. The 21-year-old was honored as best artist at the ceremony in Bilbao, northern Spain on Sunday evening and won the prizes for the best song and the best video. “This year was the best of my life,” said the Cuban-born musician.

Cabello was named Artist of the Year and Best Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. The hit “Havana” with rapper Young Thug, like the album “Camila”, reached the top of the American charts in January. The audio version of “Havana” was clicked 1.3 billion times on YouTube.

At the MTV Europe Music Awards, Cabello was now the favorite with six nominations. She opened the show hosted by actress Hailee Steinfeld in Bilbao with a performance of her hit “Havana”.

With this song, Cabello prevailed against four competitors: pop singer Ariane Grande with “No Tears Left to Cry”, R&B musician and rapper Post Malone with “Rockstar”, rapper Drake with “God’s Plan” and singer Bebe Rexha with “Meant to Be “.

Nicki Minaj also wins

The American rapper Nicki Minaj won two trophies: She was awarded for the best hip-hop artist and for the best “look”. At the MTV Europe Music Awards she also had two musical appearances, she was on stage with the French star DJ David Guetta and with the American singer Jason Derulo.

The British singer Dua Lipa was honored as the best pop artist, the American band Panic! at the Disco won the award for the best alternative musician and the American DJ Marshmello the award for the best electronic musician. Canadian singer Shawn Mendes was named best live artist.

Singer Janet Jackson was honored as a “Global Icon” in Bilbao. Before her, U2, Queen, Whitney Houston and Eminem had received this award.









The MTV Europe Music Awards have been given since 1994, while the MTV Video Music Awards have been given in America since 1984.