More than 70,000 ETH have already been burned by EIP-1559

The Ethereum network has been on fire since the transaction fee burning update (EIP-1559) went into effect on August 5th.

The total amount of coins burned – that is, ETH that has been removed from circulation on the network – now exceeds 71,000 ETH, or $ 221.5 million.

EIP-1559 burns ETH that was used to pay for transactions on the Ethereum network, e.g. B. to exchange a coin on a decentralized exchange or to transfer an NFT.

EIP-1559 was one of five upgrades introduced as part of Ethereum’s “London” hard fork on August 5th. Before EIP-1559, no tokens were burned on the Ethereum network – although some Ethereum-based tokens, such as Shiba Inu, burn tokens as part of their monetary policy.

Instead, the gas fees went to the Ethereum miners – a decentralized network of powerful computers that keep the network running. But now the miners no longer receive these fees, unless the users give the miners a “tip”, which is burned instead.

In the past, the network determined the price of gas according to the laws of supply and demand. With EIP-1559 this has been replaced by a flat fee, apart from exceptional times of congestion. At the time of writing this article, it costs 32 gwei ($ 2.1) to process a simple transaction in 3 minutes.









Ethereum soon without a miner

For more complicated transactions, the transaction costs are higher. It costs about $ 8.80 to transfer a token on NFT marketplaces. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, is also the largest user of gas at 8,750 ETH ($ 28.4 million) since EIP-1559 went into effect. OpenSea’s trading volume has skyrocketed since the CryptoPunk trading frenzy began on July 31st.

And it costs $ 20.2 to process a simple token swap on the Uniswap decentralized financial protocol. The log accounts for the second highest amount of gas burned. So far it amounts to 5,128 ETH ($ 16.7 million).

Ethereum’s gas-guzzling miners won’t be here much longer: The network will soon transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that doesn’t require miners. When this goes into effect, Ethereum will rely on Staker.

Ethereum stakers verify transactions by pledging ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract. Stakers are rewarded with a newly minted ETH for securing the network, just like miners with Ethereum 1.0. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen, more than 7 million ETH, valued at $ 22.9 billion, were staked on Ethereum today.

If ETH is staked, it remains blocked until an update occurs after the “merge” – when Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0 communicate with each other for the first time. The developers assume that the merger will take place in early 2022 and that the update to release the blocked ETH will appear shortly afterwards. Until then, a little patience is required.

Proof of text: Decrypt

