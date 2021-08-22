Kylie Jenner scares her followers with nasty fingernails

June 16, 2021 – 11:22 am clock

Kylie Jenner’s artificial claws are not so well received by her followers

Looks like a very bad nail fungus, but is apparently a professional work from the nail studio: Kylie Jenner (23) shows herself on Instagram with long orange artificial claws with 3D effects – and her followers think her fingernails are pretty nasty.

“Looks like a fungal infection on your nails!”







Kylie Jenner herself apparently loves her new artificial fingernails, because she not only posts two close-ups of them, but also adds a red heart emoji. The water drop emoji behind it is supposed to indicate that the strange three-dimensional pustules on the tips of the nails want to represent drops. A 3D effect that doesn’t really work in the case of Kylie’s claws. Could be due to the very special color.