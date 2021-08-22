Monday, August 23, 2021
Kylie Jenner celebrates her birthday with a painting class

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday in August. She organized a party with her loved ones, including a painting course.

the essentials in brief

  • Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday in a small circle.
  • At the end there was a painting course.

Kylie Jenner came up with something for her birthday. She celebrated with friends. A painting course was also part of the celebrations. There was also something for her fans for her birthday.

She celebrated the big day only with her closest friends and relatives and enjoyed her “favorite brunch meal.” A source told People: “Kylie was having a small party with her closest friends and family. A caterer came to bring her favorite brunch meal. It was a great day for her. “

Among the guests were: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.




Kylie Jenner with a painting class

Then there was a painting course in a room decorated with candles. A few days ago, Kylie Jenner said on her Instagram account: “THE 24K BIRTHDAY COLLECTION STARTS TOMORROW!”

He continued: «I couldn’t be more excited to share these new products with you! I just know that you will fall in love with all of these formulas. I love you guys.”

The businesswoman had announced the launch of her brand new collection of makeup products for two weeks. However, the beauty didn’t reveal too many details about their new products beforehand.

Earlier this week, she gave her fans even more excitement. This when she shared close-ups of the products she created. These included lipsticks in various shades, a moisturizing lip serum, a highly pigmented eyeshadow palette and a new liquid eyeliner duo.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
