Monday, August 23, 2021
Kim Kardashian wants to crack down on her kids

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian (40) wants to use different strings! The former it girl has now become a super mother – she had four children with her ex-partner Kanye West (44)! But apparently the American has let her offspring North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) get away with too much in the past. Kim has now at least resolved to be more strict with her kids – and to say no very clearly from time to time!

Like the social media icon in an interview with the US magazine Parents admitted, she is currently working on her assertiveness as a mom. Because when it comes to the upbringing of her four bundles of joy, she was ultimately too careless: “When my children want something – for example sweets – they look me straight in the eye that penetrates me! Most of the time I give in and give them what they want”, confessed Kim.

Indeed Kim also has motherly qualities that she is quite proud of! So nothing and nobody can really bring her but calm: “I’m usually very relaxed, which is also reflected in my parenting style. I don’t get stressed or impatient easily, which is definitely a superpower when you have three kids under five around you, “she said.

Kim Kardashian with two of her kids Saint and Psalm

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian with two of her kids Saint and Psalm
Kris Jenner, MJ, Kim Kardashian and their children

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kris Jenner, MJ, Kim Kardashian and their children
Kim Kardashian with her son Saint

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian with her son Saint


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
