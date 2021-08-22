Kendall Jenner: She makes her love official

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker no longer want to keep their love a secret. They make their relationship official on Instagram.







Kendall Jenner (25, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) and Devin Booker (24) make it official: the model and the NBA basketball player are a couple. In an Instagram story, Jenner shared a romantic photo on Valentine’s Day, in which the professional athlete hugs his loved one on a kitchen counter. The 25-year-old smiles all over her face and comments on the snapshot with a heart.

With their Instagram debut, the two confirm the love rumors that have been circulating for a few weeks. According to US media reports, they were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020. They are said to have spent time together in Malibu in August.

Kendall Jenner largely keeps her partners out of the public eye. Most recently, she had a longer on-off relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons (24).

CodeList