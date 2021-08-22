“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray

The publisher KAZÉ Anime announced today that the license to the series “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders” has been secured and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray.

Disc release from early 2022

The German disc release of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders”, which is referred to as “Part 3.1” in this country, is expected to start at the beginning of next year. According to KAZÉ Anime, the stands of the characters will keep their original names as far as possible. Further details, such as the equipment and the German dubbing, are still pending.

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders” was directed by Naokatsu Tsuda (“Inu x Boku SS”) in the David Production studio (“Fire Force”). The 24-part anime ran in Japan in spring and summer 2014 and is already available in the subtitles version on Crunchyroll.

The first anime adaptation of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” is currently being released by KAZÉ Anime on DVD and Blu-ray, while the sixth part, “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean”, will be released worldwide on Netflix in December 2021. The original manga is published by Manga Cult.









Pre-order at Amazon:

>> Vol. 1 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 2 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 3 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 4 (DVD | Blu-ray)

Visual:

Plot:

Once, towards the end of the 19th century, Dio tried to destroy the Joestar family and claim their property for themselves. He survived 100 years because he took possession of Jonathan Joestar’s body with the help of his vampire powers and hid in a coffin that landed on the bottom of the Atlantic. But now, in the 80s of the 20th century, it appears again.

Because of his awakening and because his status, a creature invisible to normal human beings that bestows supernatural powers, has manifested itself, the descendants of the Joestar family – Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo and Holly Kujo – also develop their own statuses. The problem with it: Holly can’t control hers, which drastically reduces her life expectancy … Only 50 days left to save her life.

Jotaro and Joseph go to Egypt with two other booth users to find and kill Dio in the hope of saving Holly. But to come to Egypt alone is already more difficult than expected – how are they supposed to survive the fight against Dio?