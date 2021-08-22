Jennifer Aniston triggers a shit storm with her Christmas tree decorations

Jennifer Aniston got a shit storm © picture alliance / dpa / Invision / AP | Jordan Strauss

Actually, decorations for the Christmas tree don’t seem to be an issue that causes controversy. It looks different with Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston has only been a member of Instagram for a year and has already gained over 36 million followers, who regularly look forward to updates from the ‘Friends’ actress.

Usually every photo of the actress triggers storms of enthusiasm from her fans, but this time Jen stepped into the bargain with a snapshot in her story.

A simple, wooden Christmas tree ornament was engraved with the words ‘Our first pandemic 2020’ and adorned Aniston’s fir tree. Many fans could not understand the gallows humor.

Los Angeles – Since yourself Jennifer Aniston Registered on Instagram about a year ago, the former “Friends” actress above 36 million followers collect. Your fans prove with storms of enthusiasm in the comment columns that the 51 year old cuts a fine figure not only in front of the film camera, but also as a selfie queen.

Now Jen, who was settling accounts with the man’s world a few months ago, had to face harsh criticism when she was one in a current story Snapshot of your Christmas tree decorations published. The ornament – kept fairly simple, round and wooden – does not seem at first glance controversial, nevertheless it heated the minds. The words “Our first pandemic in 2020 “ – a black humor reminder of the current one Threat from COVID-19. Not all followers of the Rachel actress could make friends with this gallows humor.











The Hollywood star’s Instagram followers made their anger vent in the comments

Like among other things “Express.de” reported, quite a few of Aniston’s Insta fans describe the decoration as “tasteless” or “insensitive“. Consensus among the critics seems to be that the super-rich Hollywood actress does not think about how many people this year lost their job, their home or even family members to the dangerous disease to have. Because of her wealth and numerous privileges, the “… and then came Polly” actress too far from reality, complain users of the social network.

Jennifer herself, with whom there is always speculation about a love comeback with Brad Pitt, has not yet commented on the criticism. Actually, the TV star had been spot on with almost every one of his posts over the past few months. Snapshots with your dog or Election advertising for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had met with enthusiasm from their supporters – it seemed as if Aniston had become an Insta professional in no time. Her first post – a photo from the “Friends” cast with the note that they are now “Friends” on Instagram – was able to over 16 million likes collect. In the future, Jennifer Aniston will very likely think carefully about which photos she wants to inspire her fans with.