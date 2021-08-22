James Bond: Eva Green speaks out against female 007









Daniel Craig’s days as a James Bond actor in the world are numbered. We are currently shooting the last film with Craig as 007, after which it will be over. Reason enough for some colleagues to speculate about the successor to the blond Briton. Or will it even be a successor?

At least that was what the actor Idris Elba had brought into play. He himself had been traded as a successor candidate. Elba spoke out in favor of not excluding women from the outset for the role of the traditionally male secret agent. “Do we want to have another Bond character? It could be a black woman or a white one,” said Elba, “Why not?”

Headwind for this is now coming from an actress, of all people, who has already starred in a Bond film (“Casino Royale”): Eva Green. “I think James Bond should stay a man. A woman just doesn’t make sense,” said Green. The character has a tradition that should be continued.





Women can play different roles and embody superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man – and not a ‘Jane Bond’, “said Green, an opinion that many of her colleagues do not share.

Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz had commented on the succession debate a long time ago – and also argued against a female occupation. Bond is conceived as a man; she would find it more interesting to develop a new story instead of reversing the traditional gender roles in the 007 action films. But many actresses see it very differently. “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke for example. She said she could well imagine the role of “Jane Bond”. And actress Gillian Anderson even tweeted a 007 poster that fans had sent her.